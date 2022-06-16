Armetta Mozell Moore Brown, age 87, entered earthly life on July 14, 1934, in Waterford, MS as the oldest of seven children born to Clen Moore, Sr., and Mildred Littlejohn Moore. She departed this life on June 11, 2022. She attended elementary school in Waterford and graduated from MS Industrial College High School. In 1956, she graduated from MS Industrial College with a BS degree in English and began her teaching career the same year in Tippah County, MS at Walnut High School. On July 28, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart and life partner, Charles Brown, Sr. and made their home in Ripley, MS. She retired from Tippah County School System as an outstanding educator of 34 years of dedicated service. She also worked part-time at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS for several years. She leaves to cherish her memory one son: Charles Brown Jr of Los Angeles, CA. Two daughters: Sharon Brown Hollins of Ripley, MS and Jennifer Brown (Karl) Hall of Lewisville, TX. One sister: Bernice Moore Hall of Byhalia, MS, one brother: Albert (Pauletta) Moore of Memphis, TN., brother-in-law, Wheatly Brown Sr. of Holly Springs, MS., sister-in-law Jean Moore of Waterford, MS. special friend, Carol Moody of Holly Springs, MS and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 12p-4p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Graveside service will be Monday, June 20, 2022, 10 am at Cottrell Cemetery, Holly Springs, MS. Viewing will be take place right before service at the cemetery. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
