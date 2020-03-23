Barry S. Brown, 63, of Rienzi, MS, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence. Barry enjoyed watching NASCAR, his model cars, working on cars, and music of all genres. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. He is survived by his wife, June Chase Brown; his sister, Patricia Brown; his brothers in law, Ronnie Chase (Karen) and Donnie Chase (Donna); his nieces and nephews, Amanda Foster (Stephen), Ronnie Chase, Jr. (Denisa), Mitchell Chase (Hannah), Daniel Chase (Angileah), and Denise Chase; several great nieces and nephews; and a special friend and caretaker, Gwen Nash. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Mable Whitfield Brown; and his parents in law, James and Janette Chase. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1pm, at Cypress Grove Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Josh Westmoreland. Donations may be made in Barry's honor to Rosemary's Home of Hope at East Marietta Baptist Church, C/O Pastor Ray Hall, P.O. Box 148, Marietta, MS 38856. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
