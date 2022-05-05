Elizabeth Christine Brown Beaty, 84, resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family Wednesday, May 5, 2022. Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Beaty will be at 2PM, Tuesday, May 10 at Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Graves Jr. officiating. Born August 10, 1937, in the Hopewell community in Tippah County, Mrs. Beaty was the daughter of the late Joe David "Jodie" Brown and Myrtle Roselee Brown. She attended Ashland High School and was a seamstress for many years with Denton Mills and Foot Caress. A Christian, Mrs. Beaty loved her family, enjoyed having visitors and family get togethers. Some of her favorite pastimes included crossword puzzles, camping with her family, listening to Charley Pride, watching her hummingbirds and sharing time with her puppies that she affectionately referred to as her "babies". Visitation will continue today from 9AM to 2PM at Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Jane Chapman (Ronald) of Ripley, four sons, Ronnie Wilson (Peggy) of Blue Mountain, John Wilson (Wanda) of Ashland, David Spears of Blue Mountain and Calvin Spears Jr. (Robbie) of Ripley, seventeen grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband Danny William Beaty, one daughter Vickie Rose Black, three sisters, Annie Devore, Martha Leopard, Roby Wison, two brothers Ceffice Brown and Hayes Brown and three grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
