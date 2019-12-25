HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Betty L Brown, 82, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday December 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. Memorial Services at Hernando Road Church of Christ in Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday December 27, 2019 5:00-8:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs . Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Hillside, IL Monday December 30, 2019 Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

