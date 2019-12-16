AMORY -- Bonnie Hall Brown, 65, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019; 2:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12:00 PM - 1:50 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.

