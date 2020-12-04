Bradley Lee Brown, 45, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born December 6, 1974 to the late Donnie Brown and Jean Palmer Hancock. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors and playing with his grandkids. He also enjoyed family time. Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday December 6, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Pat Ewing. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Sunday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his mother, Jean Hancock of Hamilton, AL; son, Hunter (Danica) Brown; grandsons: Myles Brown and Cooper Brown; granddaughter, Karmen Brown; sister, Kristi (Steve) Babb of Hamilton, AL; nieces Jordan (Ethan) Lawler, Raegan Babb; great-niece, Tatum Lawler; aunt, Marian Cannon, and a host of other aunts. Preceded in death by his father, Donnie Brown; grandmother, Pat "Nanny" Brown, grandparents; Will and Zera Palmer; uncle, Joe Brown Pallbearers are Hunter Brown, Todd Barnes, Harold Kennedy, Darrell Harp, Louis Potmesil, Greg Wallace, Charlie Gillespie, Garrett Taylor, Jason Taylor Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
