Brenda Ann Carpenter Brown (71) passed away peacefully at her home Monday morning, August 9, 2021. She was born October 5, 1949 to Johnnie Stroupe Carpenter and the late Fagin Carpenter. She was a longtime choir member and faithful attender at Jumpertown United Methodist Church. She was affectionately known as "Mama Brenda" to countless children that she kept in her home and lovingly raised as her own. Brenda's favorite pastime was crocheting blankets for family and friend's new arrivals, as well as for "her babies" and her grandchildren. Her hobbies included taking pictures, bargain shopping and family outings. Services are 3 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Jumpertown United Methodist Church with Bro. Robert McCoy, Bro. Trey Lambert and Bro. Jim Peterman officiating. Visitation will be 5-9 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the church. Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Brenda is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Brown; her children, Dana McKinney, Kim Cayson (Jackie) and John-David Brown; her grandchildren, JoAnna, Savannah, Jansen & Tristen McKinney and Ali Grace, Kinsey & Hadley Cayson; her great-grandchildren, Aubree, Carson and Kinsley; her mother, Johnnie Stroupe Carpenter; her sisters, Charlotte Lambert (James) and Janie Jumper and her brothers, Jerry Carpenter (Tammy) and Jeff Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Junior Carpenter. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be "her babies", the children she has had a hand in raising. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jumpertown United Methodist Church or a charity of choice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
