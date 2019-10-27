Brenda Jean "McCreary" Brown, 71, met her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1948, in Prentiss County, Mississippi to the late Clarence and Evelyn McCreary. Brenda graduated from High School in Prentiss County. Losing her mother at a young age, Brenda was especially close to her older sister, Frances. She married the love of her life, Johnny Brown and together they were blessed with a daughter. Brenda worked at Renasant Bank and she retired after many years of serving the public. A woman who believed Christ should be the center of all things, all experiences, and all relationships, Brenda radiated love to anyone around her. She was a faithful member of Bigbee Baptist Church where she loved working with children and helping out in different Children's Ministries opportunities. Her church family was her extended family and she enjoyed the sweet fellowship with them. She was protective of children and naturally took care of anyone who was in need. Brenda was devoted, loving and very compassionate and she got great enjoyment from watching her children. Southern gospel music was naturally her favorite type of music and she loved to worship God. Her joyful presence will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved her. Her family will cherish all the precious times they shared with her and they thank God for the gift of Brenda. Her family has peace knowing that just as she and her sister Frances were inseparable on this earth, they are together again starting a new life in Heaven. Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Johnny Brown, Carolina Community; daughter, Amy Robinson (David), Carolina Community; grandchildren, Mary Lace Stanphill (James); step-sisters, Carolyn Tigrett, Shelby Bonds; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Stevenson; step-mom, Inez Mcreary. A double funeral service, for Brenda and her sister, Frances, will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bigbee Baptist Church, Bigbee, Missisippi, with Bro. Justin Haynes and Bro. Jim Manley officiating. Burial will follow in Fulton, MS. Pallbearers will be Gary Baldwin, Phil Burks, David Stanford, Brad Clayton, Brad Stanford, and Kenny Gilmore. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, form 5-8 pm at Bigbee Baptist Church. She will lie in state on Tuesday at the church from 11:00 am until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made in Brenda's name to the Bigbee Baptist Church Building Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.