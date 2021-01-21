Carl E. Brown, 78, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 6, 1942 to the late Troy Brown and the late Lou Ethel Gregory Brown in the Fawn Grove community. He retired from Cooper Tire after 20 years of service and was a member of Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. He was a graduate of, what was then called IJC where he obtained an Associates Degree in Marketing. Carl proudly served his country in the US Army where he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant E5. He was a founding member of the Mooreville Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and friends. Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday January 23, 2021 at Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. There will be no public visitation. The family request that face mask and social distancing be observed at the service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife; Deb Brown of Mantachie, daughter; Robin Brown (Vince) Haygood of Pontotoc, 2 sons; Chad Brown, and Blythe (Christy) Brown of Mantachie, stepson; Orlando (Susan) Uribe of Tuscumbia, stepdaughters; Triana Stephens of Tupelo, Barbie (David) Thomas, of Tremont, sister; Martha Brown (Jerry) Sheffield of Fulton, brother; Jim (Patsy) Brown of Byhalia, a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Rascal. He was preceded in death by his parents; Troy and Lou Ethel Brown, sister, Sarah Brown Fulton, and a grandson, Ben Haygood. Pallbearers will be Drew Brown, Eli Brown, Ryan Brown, Bo Haygood, Wesley Barefield, Jake Garrett, and Hunter Stephens. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
