Cedric D Brown, 32, passed away Friday, April 09, 2021, at Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro. Graveside . Services will be on Saturday April 17, 2021 12:00 Noon at Sand Hill MB Church Cemetery 10695 Lamar Rd Lamar MS . Visitation will be on Friday April 12, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

