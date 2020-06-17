NEW ALBANY -- Christopher O'Neil Brown, 24, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Waterway in Fulton. Services will be on Saturday June 20, 2020 at The Living Word & Faith Center. Visitation will be on Friday June 19, 2020 3:00-7:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jamison Grove Cemetery Keownville Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany in charge of arrangements.

