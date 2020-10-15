On Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020, Danny William Brown, 66, resident of Tippah County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home. A Graveside service honoring the life of Mr. Brown will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Tiplersville Cemetery. The officiating minister will be Bro. Jeff Adams . Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Brown was born May 13, 1954 in Tippah County, the son of the late William "Buck" Hamilton Brown and the late Veler Pauline Null Brown. He received his education in the Falkner School System. He was a retired truck driver for Gay Truck Line in Tippah County and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Brown was a simple man with a gentle personality and a caring heart. He found joy and meaning in his life through his family, especially his 3 granddaughters. He was an avid fan of the Oklahoma Raiders and St. Louis Cardinals. He will truly missed by those who's lives he touched most. Visitation for Mr. Brown will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to share memories include a daughter, Missy Rhodes (Matt) of Reinzi, a son, Danny Nathaniel Brown of Ripley, 3 sisters, Jamie Sue Pace (Ronnie) and Diane Gillard, both of Ripley and Lassie Anthony of Falkner and 3 granddaughters, Abigail and Phebe Brown and Madeline Rhodes. The American Flag at the Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Brown and all veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! He was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan Carter Brown and one sister, Shirley Gene Spiers. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brown family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
