David Edwin "Edd" Brown, 92, passed away February 7, 2022. He was born February 17, 1929 to John and Dorothy Brown in the Robbs Community in Pontotoc County. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Jerry Caples will officiate. Burial will be in the West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Survivors include his daughters, Diane Sprouse and Faye Miller (Donald); son, Bobby Brown (Judy); grandchildren, Meghann McCarver (Brian), Christi Stacy (Larry) and Aaron Brown (Bridgette); great grandchildren, Max McCarver, Mia McCarver, Jaxson Stacy and Janey Stacy; sibling, Polly Lyles. Preceded in death by, wife, Laverne Brown; sons-in-law-Roger Cruse and Danny Sprouse; siblings, Jewel Barnett, Herbert Brown, Maxine Daniels and Gene Brown. Pallbearers, Donald Brown, Ronnie Brown, Jackie Brown, Phillip Tutor, Donald Miller and Brian McCarver; honorary, George Higginbotham and Max McCarver. Visitation: 12:00pm until service time Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.