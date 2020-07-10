BRANDON -- David Mace Brown, 57, FORMERLY OF PONTOTOC, MS, passed away Thursday, July 09, 2020, at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood, MS. Services will be on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 1PM at Ecru Cemetery.

