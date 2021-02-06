Douglas Bailey Brown, 64, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 4, 1956 to Thomas Wilbur Brown, Sr. and Clemmie Bailey Brown in Calhoun County. He was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and a volunteer grounds keeper for the church for over 30 years. Visitation will be from 11 until 1 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. Graveside services will follow visitation at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:30 with Dr. Marty Comer, Dr. Anthony Kay and Bro. Jimmy Vance officiating. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Melonie Reese Brown of Woodland; a daughter, April Gordon (Russ) of Fulton; a son, Thomas Brown (Kaylee) of Woodland; two grand children, Grant Gordon and Olivia Gordon; his mother, Clemmie Bailey Brown of Calhoun City; a brother, Thomas Wilbur Brown, Jr. of Calhoun City; a sister, Sherry Lee of Kingwood, TX; a special brother in law and sister in law, Darrell and Beverly Reese of Woodland and numerous family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Wilbur Brown, Sr.; a brother in law, David Lee; his father in law and mother in law, Floyd and Earlene Reese and his name sake Douglas Bridges. Pallbearers will be Doyle Booth, Benny Chandler, Charles Daves, Curtis Bray, Darrell Reese, Jan Hill, Randy McFerrin and Joe Youngblood. Honorary pallbearers will be the maintenance department and the frame mill employees at Franklin Corp. The family would like to express to each one to follow CDC guidelines. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
