Earl Brown 63, He was born in Franklin, TN on July 06, 1956 and passed away at his home on July 22, 2019. He was a purchasing manager at Vallen for Tecumseh. He was an avid fan of University of Kentucky Wildcats, enjoyed the beach and playing pool. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his friends, and this led him to meet his best friend, Angie, that became his greatest love and wife. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. He is survived by his wife, Angie Eaton Brown of Saltillo; sons, Jeremy Brown (Kendall) of Houston, TX and Chris Brown (Brittany) of Frankfort, Ky; grandchildren, McKenzie Brown, Alexys Brown, Kadyn Brown, Ewan McKee and Grady Brown; step-children, Cruz Eaton, Brylee Donald, Addisen Donald and Mallie Walker; sisters, Joanie Doll (Patrick) of Frankfort, KY and Melina Fraser (John) of Hamilton, VA; brothers, Keith Brown of Frankfort, KY, George Ford of Indianapolis, Jamie Chapman (CeCe) of Frankfort, KY; and a host of other nieces, nephews and family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Brown and Faye Meador. Pallbearers will be Matt and Sonya Persbacker, Mark and Lea Palmer, Becky Smith, Brian Hartwell, Chris White, Daniel Low and David Williams. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
