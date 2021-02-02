Ellar B Brown, 81, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Private Graveside. Services will be on Sunday February 7, 2021 at Samuel Chapel M B Church Cemetery 20561 Hwy 5 N Ashland . Visitation will be on Saturday February 6, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

