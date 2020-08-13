Eva Nell Malone Brown passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home in the Hills Chapel Community. Eva Nell was born January 19, 1928, in Franklin County Alabama. She was the daughter of Urey Gene Malone and Susie Barnett Malone. The family moved to Mississippi when Eva Nell was 16 years old and she lived in the Hills Chapel Community most of her life. Eva Nell and Edwin Brown were married on October 6, 1946, and had 63 years together before his death in 2009. In 1950, Eva Nell became a Christian and has been a faithful member of the Hills Chapel Church of Christ ever since. Eva Nell is survived by daughter, Linda Sweeney (Donnie) and son, Dwain Brown (Diane) both of the Hills Chapel Community. She is also survived by grandchildren Summer Morris (Justin) of Franklin, TN; Trey Brown (Abbey) of Chattanooga, TN; Ethan Brown of Nashville, TN; Andrew Sweeney (Ginger) of Tupelo; Son-in-law, Syd Limerick, Tupelo; Six great-grandchildren: Dublin Morris, Liffey Morris, Ronan Morris, Eva Brooke Sweeney, Loden Sweeney, and Malone Sweeney. Brother-in-law, Vance Brown (Louise), Booneville; Sisters-in-law Virginia Penna, Barlett, TN; Beverly Taylor, Florence, AL. And a host of very special nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin; daughter, Deborah Limerick; sister, Madrue Free (Charlie), and brothers Thelton Malone and Junior Malone. Brothers and sisters- in-law Leamon and Eula Brown; Bobby Taylor; Maylene Brown; Ewell and Hazel Brown, Johnny Browne and nephews, James L. Brown and Nathan Brown and niece LeAnn Willard. Eva Nell said she was a farmer's daughter, a farmer's wife and loved the outdoors and the farmer's life. Graveside services will be 11 am Saturday, August 15, at the Russell Cemetery in Colbert County, Alabama. Ministers Craig Chandler and Tony Brown will officiate with McMillan Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Russell Cemetery Fund, % Linda Sweeney, 87 CR 3161, Booneville, MS 38829 or your favorite charity. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
84°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 13, 2020 @ 5:54 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.