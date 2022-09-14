Gerald Lee Brown

On September 13, 2022, Heaven welcomed Gerald Lee Brown in to the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 83 years, 7 months. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Brown will be at 2 PM Thursday, September 15 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Mr. Brown was born February 22, 1939 to the late Lonne and Loretta Pickens Brown. On November 3, 1962 he married the love of his life, Betty Whitman Brown and shared a wonderful 59 years, 10 months. To this union their daughter Teresa was born. Mr. Brown will be remembered as an avid conversationalist, was an active member of West Ripley Baptist Church and The Charles Burk Sunday School Class. He proudly served his country for 9 years in the Mississippi National Guard and in 1964, he joined the Ripley Fire Department where he served as secretary for 44 years.where he served as secretary for 44 years, was employed as a city postal carrier for 30 years, a Mason, Scottish Rite and a lifelong Shriner. Mr. Brown was always looking out for the best interest in the community he so dearly loved. He will be greatly missed by those who were honored to know and loved him. Visitation will continue today from 12 noon until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. In Addition to his beloved wife of 59 years, memories will be cherished by a daughter, Teresa Brown Reaves (Chris), two grandchildren, Ben Reaves (Alicia) and Katie Hugley (Steven), three great grandchildren, Halli and Lizzie Reaves and Grey Hugley, one brother, Tommye Brown (Teresa), one sister-in-law, Rachel Brown, two brothers-in-law, Charles Yancey and Billy Collier, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Celesta Yancey, one brother, Eugene Brown, and a sister-in-law, Pat Collier. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brown Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com

