On Saturday, January 30, 2021, Gloria Jean Peters Brown, 82, resident of New Albany, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at Magnolia Place in New Albany. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Brown was born November 21, 1938 in Monroe, LA, the daughter of the late Leslie and Lokile Peters. She was a graduate of West Monroe Louisiana High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Mrs. Brown was devoted to her family and had a special love for her much adored grandchildren. She will be remembered as a happy person who loved humor. Memories will continued to be shared by her husband, George Foster Brown, one daughter, Leslie Ann Huckabay of New Albany, one son, Gary Lewis Huckabay (Martha) of New Orleans, LA, a sister, Carol Ann Peters of Spring, TX, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The family request that memorials be directed to any Breast Cancer Foundation of the donor's choice. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.