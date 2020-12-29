Harry Truman Brown, loving husband, exemplary father, and doting grandfather passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19 at age 68. Harry was born March 15, 1952, to Jessie Calvin and Olga Cleta (Lewis) Brown as the youngest of their 7 children in Corona, California. They moved to Rose Bud, Arkansas, where he met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Linda Sherwood. They were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple for time and all eternity on February 24, 1973. After high school, Harry enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served his country in the Vietnam War. Before his deployment, he was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Harry was a man of great faith and a servant in his church. He served in many callings, including Bishop, Stake President, and Patriarch. Harry was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his sisters, Ruth Stark, Joy Jay, Oma Sims, and Patricia Stone. He is survived by his wife, Linda, his sister Vonda Boynton, brother Jesse Brown, his seven children Rebecca (Jermaine) Jones, Nathan (Dawn) Brown, Joshua (Amberly) Brown, Daniel (Lacey) Brown, Andrew (Johanna) Brown, Sarah (Eric) Johnson, and Caleb (Jennie) Brown. His survivors also include his 30 grandchildren Jordan, Madison (Wayne) Gasu, Cameron, Gillian, Brayden, Austin Jones, Jalen, Deserae, Tallin, Brodie Brown, Taryn, Edyn, Gavin, Londyn, Jaxin Brown, Carson, Peyton, Ryan, Benjamin, Reagan Brown, Evan, Lauren, Owen, Brooklyn, Roslyn Brown, Betsy, Jetson, Sullivan Johnson, Annabelle, and Katherine Brown with Baby James Truman and first great grandbaby expected. Harry would have relished great grandparenthood. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints on Skyline Dr in Searcy, AR at 12:00. No viewing will be held as a precaution to Covid. In Lieu of flowers, those who feel inclined can make a donation to Venmo @HarryandLinda-Brown to help support final costs and Linda. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy. www.powellfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.