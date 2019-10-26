RED BAY, AL -- Hollis Brown, 93, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Mobile, AL. Services will be on Monday, October 28, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

