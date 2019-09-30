Isla Brown

Isla Louise Brown, infant, passed away Friday, September 26, 2019, at LeBonheur Hospital in Memphis. She was born September 5, 2019 to Lee Austin Brown and Megan McMackin Brown. Services will 5:00 pm on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Walker Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Barnett officiating. Visitation will begin at 3:00 Wednesday at Walker Baptist Church. Burial will be in Walker Cemetery. Survivors include her parents, Austin and Megan Brown; sister, Kaylee Nichols, Grandparents: Scott and Jenny McMackin, Jeff and Lisa Brown; Aunt, Christy (Andy) Barnett; Uncles: Eric (Mauricia) Brown, Adam Brown, Matthew (Britney) McMackin; great-grandfather, Arlin Brown, great-grandfather, David (Cindy) McMackin, special cousins: Kaleb (Felicia) Barnett and Kyler Barnett. Preceded in death by her great, great-grandmother, Alma Louise Cantrell; great-grandmother, Marynell Brown. Pallbearers will be Matthew McMackin, Kaleb Barnett, Adam Brown, Eric Brown Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

