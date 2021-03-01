Jacob Dale Brown passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at the age of 19, due to an automobile accident. He was born December 6, 2001 in Southaven, the son of April Brown and Bryan Brown. He grew up in Saltillo and was a 2020 graduate of Saltillo High School where he was a tuba player for the Saltillo High School Tiger Band. Jacob had big plans. He was currently attending Itawamba Community College with the vision of obtaining a law degree from the University Of Mississippi Law School, becoming a judge, then entering politics. Jacob wanted to make the world a better place. He had been accepted into Phi Theta Kappa and attended Boys State the summer of 2019. He was an avid fan of all Ole Miss Sports. Jacob was kindhearted and dearly loved his family and friends. Jacob leaves behind his mother, April Brown (Jermy) of Pontotoc; his father, Bryan Brown of Memphis; his brother, Aaron Brown of Horn Lake; two sisters, Jennifer and Alexis Brown, both of Horn Lake; his grandmother, Deborah Champluvier of Southaven; and 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Henry Champluvier. Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Jacob's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Bobby Ivy officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Zak Mendez, Chance Butkiewicz, Tnner Moore, Nolan Booth, James Anderson, and Jarrod Manning. The Saltillo High School Tiger Band will serve as honorary pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.