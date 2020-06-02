Jason Anthony "JB" Brown, 45, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence in Memphis. He was born in West Point, MS, on March 11, 1975, to Tony Dale Brown and Sue Spencer Brown. He enjoyed music, cooking, and traveling. He loved to read, hunt, and fish. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020, at New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Jack Whitley, Jr. officiating. Carson Brown and Justin Jones will be assisting with the service. Visitation will start at 12:00 PM and go until service time at the church. Burial will be in New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his father, Tony Brown and step-mother, Louise; mother, Sue Farrar and step-father, Kenneth; brothers, Carson Brown (Charity) of Tempe, AZ, Steve Farrar of Baldwyn, and Keith Farrar; sisters, Brenda Horn (Phillip) of Golden, MS, Stephanie Galloway (Kevin) of Eupora, MS, Tina Gray (Wesley) of Tishomingo, MS, and Luanne Farrar McQuirk of Pottts Camp. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Leamon and Eula Mae Brown, and Earl and Ruby Spencer. Pallbearers will be Terry Kerr, Andy Jones, Russ Hensley, Eric Wilkinson, Jason Nolley, Jamie Gray, and Michael Gray. Honorary pallbearer will be Justin Jones. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
