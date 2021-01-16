Jenifer Cromeans Brown, 64, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. She was born October 7, 1956, in Red Bay, to Junior and Jewel Keeton Cromeans. She was member of the Walker Missionary Baptist Church. She was a seamstress at Golden Manufacturing for 24 years. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 17, at the Walker Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Walker House Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her mother, Jewel Cromeans of Golden; four children, Matthew Brown (Bobbie), Marie Johnson (Ricky), Timothy Brown (Andrea), and Bradley Brown (Allyissa), all of Golden; one brother, Grayling Cromeans (Shelia) of Dennis; seven grandchildren, Jacob Dill (Grace), Tierra Hood (Dylan), Caleb Brown, Chandler Brown, Samuel Brown, Jeffery Orbin Brown, and Andrew Kayson Brown; one great grandchild, Livi Grace Dill; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orbin Brown; and her father, Junior Cromeans. Pallbearers will be Gavin Cromeans, Benjie Ewing, Ronnie Tucker, Lloyd Cromeans, Jr., Tommy Mayhall, and J.C. Torrence. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Visitation will continue Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
