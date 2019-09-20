VERONA -- Jessie L. Brown, 77, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her daughter home in Verona. Services will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00P.M. at Red Oak M. B. Church Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 22, 2019 3-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.

