Joe Eddie Brown, 67, passed away Saturday, December 05, 2020, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 2pm at Rocky Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be on today from 1pm to 5pm at Community Funeral Directors Chapel - Charleston. Burial will follow at Rocky Branch Cemetery.

