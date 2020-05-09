Joe Wayne Brown, 79, resident of Walnut, departed this life Friday evening, May 8, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside Services honoring the life of Mr. Brown will be at 2 PM Sunday, May 10 at Roger Springs Cemetery near Middleton, TN. Bro. Josh James will officiate and arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Joe was born October 27, 1940 in Tippah County, the oldest child of the late Leo and Iris Keith Brown. He was a 1959 graduate of Walnut High School and was married April 30, 1959 to his devoted wife, Frances Martindale Brown who survives. A member of Marlow Church of Christ, Joe was a valued employee of Reeds Manufacturing Corporation for 40 years before retiring. A good quite man who enjoyed the simple things in life, Joe suffered with Chron's Disease for fifty years, however, maintained a good attitude during much of his pain. As long as health permitted, Joe found pleasure in hunting, fishing, golfing and playing dominos with his buddies. In earlier years, he often repaired and designed golf clubs for the public. The last few years were hard for Joe and he found comfort in watching television and eating. In addition to his wife of 61 years, he leaves two sisters, Doris Sartain of Kenneth City, FL and Martha Goolsby (Lonnie) of Ripley, sister in law, Wanda Martindale of Walnut and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by two infant sons, one sister, Gen McKee (R.L.), his in laws, Kelton and Vivian Martindale, sister and brother in law, Billie Rose and Sidney Pulse and a brother in law, Kenneth Martindale. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brown family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
