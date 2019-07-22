Joe L. Brown, 89, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Gilmore Hospital in Amory. He was born December 22, 1929 to the late Elmer Brown and the late Gertrude Brown. Joe loved the Lord and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he was a member since 1978. He enjoyed life and spending time with family and friends. Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Holsonback, and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 10:45 am on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Brown of Fulton, daughter, Shelley Isom of Hamilton, AL, 2 sons, Glenn (Michelle) Brown of Tupelo, Timmy Brown of Booneville, Grandchildren, Heath Isom, Sheldon Isom, Lamanda Holmes, Brannon Brown, Chaston Brown, Vance Brown, Jr.,Virginia Majors, and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Vance,Craig, Jeff, and Joe Michael Brown, his parents and 4 brothers. Pallbearers will be Heath Isom, Sheldon Isom, Brannon Brown, Chaston Brown, Bobby Bennett, and Anthony Nabors. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Breaking
-
77°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 22, 2019 @ 6:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.