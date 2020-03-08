Joe Raymond Brown, 71, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020. He was born September 3, 1948 in Paducah, Kentucky to Raymond and Clara Brown. Mr. Brown married his wife, Alice Brown, December 10, 1976 and lived in Myrtle, Mississippi. Mr. Brown had a Doctorate in Philosophy, he also served in the Navy and the National Guard. He was a 33rd degree Master Mason and a Knighted Scottish Rite. He achieved many things through the years, but was most proud of is family, whom he treasured above all other. Mr. Brown was survived by his wife, Alice Brown; one daughter, Kristina Brown of Myrtle, Mississippi; three sons Kristopher Pittman (Christina) of Oregano, Kelley Wright Pittman of Myrtle, and Raymond Matthew Brown (Elizabeth) of Blue Mountain, Mississippi; a brother-in- law, David Tyler; nine grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Andrew Jon Brown; one sister Jana Tyler (David). Services will be held at United Chapel on Tuesday, March 10, at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Steve Cohea, and Bro. Bobby Cossey officiating. United Funeral Services is in charge of the services. Visitation Monday, March 9, 2020 at United from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and also Tuesday March 10, 10 a.m. until service time. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
