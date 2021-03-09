Johnny Allen Brown, 73, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born February 3, 1948, in Itawamba County, to John Cornelius and Lindell Crane Brown. He retired from Day Brite after 25 years, where he was a fork lift operator. He enjoyed hanging out a Doice Dulaney's Grocery and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Saucer Creek Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Jason Brown (Venita) of Aberdeen; two daughters, Michelle Ponce (Jorge) of Fulton, and Candice Letson (Keith) of Golden; two brothers, Dennis Brown of Fulton and Charlie Cleveland (Bessie) of Fairview; one sister, Linda Jackson (Grover) of Red Bay; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marcia Brown; his step-daddy, Clarence Cleveland; and his parents. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecmorrisfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.