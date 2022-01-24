Joyce Gilley Brown, 63, passed away on January 23, 2022 at her home. She had an associates degree in auto mechanics and she loved hunting, fishing, tending to her many animals, canning, gardening and mechanic work. She loved attending cow shows, and chicken shows. She never met a stranger and she would never forget who you were. He favorite thing to do was spending time with and teaching her grandchildren. She was a member of the East Mount Zion Baptist Church and was active in the Young at Heart, Impact group and sang in the choir. She could tell you how to get anywhere and served as a 4-H volunteer for 11 years. She was a doer, worker, helper and helped raise all the community kids. She was known as Granny or MawMaw. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at East Mount Zion Baptist with Bro. Acy Barber, Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Johnny Brown of Guntown; children, Joyce McCreary (Jeff) of Booneville, Ronnye Brown (Angel) of Guntown and Wesley Brown (Megan) of Baldwyn; sisters, Joyce House of Guntown and Carolyn Hopkins (Dan) of Guntown; grandchildren, Joe McCreary, Ethan McCreary, John Henry Brown, Marci Jo Brown, Levi Waylon Brown and Cole Younger Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Gilley and Dolly Vails; brother, Hughey Lee House and a special friend, Stacy Plaxico. Pallbearers will be Billy Williams, John Hines, Scotty Holland, Dan Hopkins, Mike Howell, Joe Roberts and Eddie Scott. Visitation will be at East Mount Zion Baptist Church on Tuesday from 1:00 until service time @ 4:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
