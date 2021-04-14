George Brown Jr, 77, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Southaven. Graveside . Services will be on Sunday April 18, 2021 1:00 at Mt Zion CME Church Cemetery 1041 Little Snow Creek Rd Holly Springs viewing will be Sunday April 18, 2021 11:00 - 12:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

