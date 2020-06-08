Neil S. Brown Jr., 47, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born October 12, 1972 to the late Neil Stephens Brown Sr. and the late Letsy Clayton Brown. He was a 1990 graduate of IAHS. After graduation, Neil enlisted in the National Guard. After his time with the National Guard was over, Neil found a passion for being a man of many trades. His work skills were endless with hands that never accepted defeat. He spent his leisurely time painting, drawing, writing poetry, fishing, and loving every minute of life given to him. Neil truly lived life to the fullest. Despite his trials and tribulations, Neil had a heart of gold. He often gave everything he had to ensure someone else was cared for. In doing so, Neil never missed the opportunity to bring someone closer to his Lord and Savior. While his time on Earth was short lived, Neil had a love for God like no other. Services will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with minister J.C. Enlow officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his brothers: Clay (Susie) Brown and Alan Brown both of Fulton; sister, Mary Beth Brown of Byhalia; nieces: Brittany Brown, Alexia Brown, and Kelly Brown; nephew, Tyler Brown. Preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandfather, J.M. Brown, Jr., paternal grandmother, Juanita Brown; maternal grandfather, Rogers Clayton, maternal grandmother, Revis Clayton Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
