Judy Ann Brown, 77, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. She was born on Dec. 9, 1942 in Napa, California. She enjoyed horseback riding, camping, and her family and friends. Judy leaves behind her husband, David Brown; her son Mark Patten and her daughter-in-law Lori Patten of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Tiffany Hogan (James) of Richmond, CA, and Crystal Noone (Mike) of Tupelo; and three great-grandchildren, Tayler Hogan of Santa Rosa, CA, and Michael and Leah Noone of Tupelo, all of whom she truly adored with all her heart; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tanny and Ruth Samuels; her brother, Lawrence Locey; and her sister, Barbara Nagel. She will truly be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Ride on Momma! Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
