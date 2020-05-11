PONTOTOC -- Julia Ann Brown, 72, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2 pm at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens . Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.