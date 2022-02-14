Katherine (Kat) Lora-Rose Brown Blue Springs- Katherine (Kat) Brown born as a stillbirth on Tuesday February 8, 2022. Survivors include her mother Chelsea Bishop of Blue Springs, her father Jared Brown of Independence, her Grandmother Shana Weaver of Nettleton, her Grandfather Jason Bishop of Blue Springs, her Grandmother Brandi Worthington of Urania La, her Grandfather Michael Brown of Olive Branch, along with many more loved ones. She was preceded in death by her Great Great Grandmother Ruby (Katherine) Lofton, her Great Grandmother Nora Worthington, her Great Grandfather Ronnie Weaver. Gone to soon but never forget our precious Angel baby; now in her heavenly home. Services were held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions can be sent to the family @www.waterfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.