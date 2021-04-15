On April 15, 2021, Laverne Brown, 87, after a long struggle with Alzheimers joined the angels in heaven to walk those pearly streets that her Lord and Savior has prepared for his children. Laverne was born September 24, 1933 in Pontotoc County, MS to Lester and Gertrude Gregory. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Mersh, as she fondly came to be called after the birth of her first great-grandchild, was blessed with a talent for using her hands to create beautiful crafts. Laverne was proceeded in death by her father and mother; sisters, Ruth Britt and Madgelene Tutor; brother, Harold Wayne Gregory; and son-in-law, Roger Cruse. Left to cherish her memories are husband, Edd Brown; daughters, Diane Sprouse(Danny) and Faye Miller(Donald), and stepson, Bobby Brown(Judy). She also leaves a granddaughter, Meghann McCarver(Brian), two great-grandchildren, Max and Mia Catherine McCarver, her twin sister, Lavonia Hadley, and her sisters, Laberta Pennington and Louise Tutor. Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021, 12 noon until service time at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Jerry Caples will officiate and a private family burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Danny Sprouse, Donald Miller, Brian McCarver, Tony Tutor, Gregg Tutor, and Scotty Pennington. Honorary Pallbearer will be Max McCarver. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Steve Montgomery and the entire staff at Pontotoc Nursing Home for the excellent care given to their loved one. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity.
