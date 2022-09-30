Mantachie — Lawson Ellis Brown, 100, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Diversicare in Amory. He was born September 15, 1922 to the late James Walter Brown and the late Annie Palmer Brown. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. He was veteran of the US Army where he served his country in WWII. Lawson enjoyed woodworking and gardening and spending time with his family and friends. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday October 2, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Elder Jackie Smith officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday October 2 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter; Teresa Brown of Amory, and a brother; Earl (Sarah) Brown of Unity Community. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Brown, parents, James and Annie Brown, brothers, John Brown, Cecil Brown, and Howard Brown, sisters, Gippie Comer, Alice Farris, Varna Turner, and Jewel Thompson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

