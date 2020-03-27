Mamie Ruth Brown, 95, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Diversicare in Tupelo. She was born February 2, 1925, to Oscar and Siddie Sly Potts Stevens. She retired from Reed's Manufacturing and was a member of River Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and riding on the pontoon. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Allen Gullick officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Deletha Norris (Roy Allen) of Saltillo, and Glenda Burrell of Sherman; three step-children, Vickie Sheffield (Larry) of Mantachie, Rhonda Shumpert (Bob) of the Richmond community, and Roger G. Brown (Jane) of Mantachie; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Jay Brown, in 1997; two brothers, A.W. Stevens and Ernest Stevens; two sisters, Sue Stevens and Alice Hood; three infant siblings; and her parents. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
