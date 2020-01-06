Margaret Louise Brown died January 4, 2020 at Ave Maria Nursing Home in Bartlett, TN. Louise was born on October 15, 1922 to Archie and Liddie Wilson of Pontotoc, MS. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She married Kenneth Reno Brown on November 24, 1945. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and sons, Kenneth Larry Brown and Robert Jeffrey Brown. Surviving are daughters-in-law, Mary (Larry) and Venita (Jeff); six grandchildren, Bethany Jolly (Lance), Katie Dyer (Jason), Christopher Brown (Angela), Ashley Darden (Brad), Drew Brown, and Allyson Brown (Caleb Busby); seven great grandchildren, Madison, Emma, David, Lincoln, Erin, Sara and Abby. The family will receive friends at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 and interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to a charity of your choice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
58°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: January 6, 2020 @ 5:45 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.