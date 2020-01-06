Margaret Louise Brown died January 4, 2020 at Ave Maria Nursing Home in Bartlett, TN. Louise was born on October 15, 1922 to Archie and Liddie Wilson of Pontotoc, MS. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She married Kenneth Reno Brown on November 24, 1945. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and sons, Kenneth Larry Brown and Robert Jeffrey Brown. Surviving are daughters-in-law, Mary (Larry) and Venita (Jeff); six grandchildren, Bethany Jolly (Lance), Katie Dyer (Jason), Christopher Brown (Angela), Ashley Darden (Brad), Drew Brown, and Allyson Brown (Caleb Busby); seven great grandchildren, Madison, Emma, David, Lincoln, Erin, Sara and Abby. The family will receive friends at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 and interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to a charity of your choice.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.