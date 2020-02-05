Mary Grace Brown, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born in Prentiss County on July 6, 1933, to Prentiss Felton Daniels and Lettie May Holley Daniels. She enjoyed yard work, gardening, and traveling. Mary Grace was a loyal member of First United Methodist Church. She was active in the United Methodist Women's Group and Upper Room Sunday School Class, where she served as secretary for many years. She loved being a part of the "goldie girls", where she and all the ladies would go out or gather to play games. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Booneville with Bro. Tim Sisk and Bro. Bobby Hankins officiating. Visitation will be Thursday at the church from 1:00 until service time. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Wright (Hal) of Booneville, Beth Tedford of Tupelo, and Jane Bullard (Keith) of Booneville; grandsons, Daniel Wright (Jayme) of Oxford, Michael Wright (Heather) of Booneville, Blake Tedford (Lindsey) of Nettleton, and Hunter Bullard of Booneville; granddaughter, Mary Ashley Davis (Luke) of Guntown; great-grandson, Jayce Wright; and great-granddaughters, Mary Kate Wright and Cullen Claire Tedford. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles E. Brown. Pallbearers will be Daniel Wright, Michael Wright, Blake Tedford, Hunter Bullard, and Luke Davis. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 235, Booneville, Ms 38829. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
