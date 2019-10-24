Mary O'Dell Brown, wife of the late Dallas C. Brown, died in her home Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A native of Somerset, Kentucky, she resided in Tupelo for 43 years. Mrs. Brown was a homemaker, beloved of her husband and daughters. She was a Christian who worshiped with the congregation meeting in Northeast Tupelo on Hamm Street. Her sweet spirit, gentle sense of humor and genuine concern for others will be missed by her friends and family. Survivors include her eldest daughter, Paula "Shelly" Brown of Tupelo; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole and her husband, Jacob Poppelreiter; great-grandchildren, Nolan C. Gunner and Jackson P. Poppelreiter; and her younger brother, Larry C. Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred C. Roberts and Ruth Ellen Earley; sister, Patricia Kassarda; and her younger daughter, Pamela C. Hayes. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday, October 25, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors with Trey Haskett and Scott Doles officiating. Graveside services will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Johnson, Joe Johnsey, John Prince, Trey Haskett, Drew Smith, and Jacob Poppelreiter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
