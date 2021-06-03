Mary Ruth Brown (78) of Burton, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born on January 1, 1943 to Delmus and Jesse Lee in Monroe County, MS. She attended school in Smithville, MS. Services will be 1 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at New Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church in the Cairo Community with her pastor, Jack Whitley, and her grandsons, Nicholas and Turner Sanderson officiating. Visitation will be 11-1 on Saturday at New Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Forked Oak Cemetery. Mary Ruth married her husband of 57 years, Dwight Brown on August 1, 1964. The couple lived in Greensburg, KY where their son, Steven Vance was born. They later moved to Faulkner where their daughter, Melinda was born. Dwight transferred to Smithville where he taught Vocational Ag. When her husband retired from Thrasher High School, they moved back on their farm in the Burton Community. Mary Ruth is survived by her husband, Dwight Brown and her daughter, Melinda Sanderson (Michael) of Smithville. Her memory lives on in her grandchildren, Nicholas (Andrea) of Smithville, Turner (Emily) of Corinth and Savana Sanderson of Smithville and her two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Oaklyn. Mary Ruth also leaves behind her mother, Jesse Lee of Smithville; her brothers, Johnnie Lee (Bonnie) of Racine, WI and Dannie Joe Lee (Bridget) of Smithville; her sisters, Ruby Knight (Larry) of the Splunge Community and Glenda Brewer (Tony) of San Antonio, TX; her brothers-in-law, Tony Brown (Louise) of Burton and Dennis Brown (Regina) of Corinth and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Vance Brown; her father, Wilyie Delmus Lee and her brother-in-law, James L. Brown (Shirley). Mary Lou was a member of New Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church where she faithfully attended as long as her health permitted. She will be missed by her church, community, friends and family but always remembered for her humility, kindness, sweet spirit and the love she extended to everyone, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grands. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
