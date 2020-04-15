62, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence in Okolona. Maxine Brown was born to her late parents, Willie Brown and Catherine Jones, on April 24, 1957 in Belzoni, MS. She also lived in Okolona for 40 plus years. Maxine Brown is survived by two daughters; Felicia Fairley (Marvin) of Blue Springs and Clarice Williams (Leon) of Belzonia. Two sons; Clarance Brown (Catrinia) of Tupelo and Robert Brown of Okolona. Eight sisters, three brothers, twelve grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. There will be no visitation. The graveside service will be on Fri., April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with a mandatory 10 people or less policy implemented. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
