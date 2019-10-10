Roy Mitchell Brown 86, passed away on Thursday, October 09, 2019 at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, running beagles and fishing. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Wayne Frederick and Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery. He is survived by four nephews, Billy Brown (Helen), David Brown, Larry Brown (Carolyn) and Rickey Brown (Judy); niece, Betty Meeks (Payton) and Linda Miller; host of great nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Mary Woods Brown; brothers, Thomas Brown, Preston Brown and Floyd Brown; nephews, Gerald Brown, Roy Brown and nieces, Brenda Payne and Patricia Brown. Pallbearers will be members of his Camp Creek Baptist Church Sunday School Class. Visitation will be Saturday morning at Waters Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
