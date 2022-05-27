Myrtie Brown, 87, passed away on Friday May 27, 2022 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She enjoyed attending Senior Citizen Center, going to gospel singings, she loved to cook for all. She retired from Lucky Star Industries after 40 plus years. She was a member of the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Saltillo. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Merle Floyd officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery. She is survived by her sons Larry Brown (Carolyn) of Wheeler, Rickey Brown (Judy) of Guntown, Sisters Nettie Pritchett of Sherman Texas, Mary Ann Wren of Baldwyn, Jennie Ryland of Baldwyn, Eloise Underwood of Baldwyn, brother Merle Floyd of Saltillo, Grandchildren Ryan Brown, Emily DeVoss (Gary), Andrea Foley (Daniel), Derrick Brown, Austin Burns, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Preston Brown, son Roy Brown, parents William and Eula Floyd, brother Hubert Floyd, sisters Daisy Cook and her husband Kermit, Betty Stanford and three nephews. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday May 28, 2022 from 5 - 8. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
