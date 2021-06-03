Nathaniel "Frog" Brown, 44, resident of Walnut and "the best garbage man EVER", departed this life surrounded by family on June 1, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Nathaniel will be at 3 PM Saturday, June 5 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Warren Harrell will officiate and Personal Remarks will be given by longtime friend, Cliff Street. Burial will follow in Tiplersville Cemetery. Nathaniel was born December 6, 1976 in Ripley, the son of the late Danny William and Sue Carter Brown. He was a 1995 graduate of Walnut High School where he excelled with the Walnut Wildcats football team as the #73 lineman. Previously employed with Ashley Furniture Company for 14 years, Nathaniel was currently employed with Resourceful Enviroment Service in Ripley and studying to receive his CDL license so he could "drive the garbage truck". A member of Faith Fellowship Church, Nathaniel's love of God, deep faith, unselfish nature and giving heart were a true testament to those who knew and loved him. An avid Ole Miss fan, he was devoted to the family he adored, especially his "many" girls. His life's impact was best measured by the countless people whose lives he touched with his fun wit, gentle spirit, infectious laugh and genuine smile . "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, June 4 and will continue Saturday, June 5 from 9 AM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to share loving memories include his wife, Anna Barnes Brown of Walnut, two daughters, Abigail and Phebe Brown, both of Walnut, three bonus daughters, Lia, Sydney and Jordan Rogers, all of Walnut, one sister, Missy Rhodes (Matt) of Rienzi, a niece, Madeline Rhodes, the mother of his children, Jackie Hastings Brown, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and a multitude of friends. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Elisha Carter Brown. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Nathaniel's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
