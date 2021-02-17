Paul Arthur Brown, 63, of Saltillo, MS, passed away February 12, 2021. Paul was born in Grand Rapids, MI to K.C. and Darlene Stroup Brown on January 21, 1958. As soon as Paul learned to walk, he learned to ride. He grew up riding motorcycles with his brothers, Ken and Bruce. His first passion was competing in motocross racing. Paul was a daredevil who lived life in the fast lane in southern California until he pumped the brakes and discovered his second passion: being a devoted and adoring daddy to his daughters, Rachel, Ruth, and Mary. He thrived as a daddy, teaching his girls through example to live life with carefree joy and unconditional love. In 2009, Paul's charm and sweet smile stole Jenny's heart. The two were inseparable, living in Saltillo with their four fur babies, Stella, Luda, Ginger, and Bo. Paul loved telling and playing jokes, cuddling his doggies, playing gin rummy and backgammon, perfecting his chicken spaghetti recipe, and picking wildflowers for all his girls. His contagious laugh, unrelenting kindness, and big, warm bear hugs will be desperately missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his wife, Jenny, and daughters, Ruth Brown and Mary Wagner and her husband Chris of Pascagoula, MS, he is survived by his brothers Ken Brown and his wife Kathy of Saltillo, and Bruce Brown and his wife Pat of Tupelo; his niece Nora Brown of Oxford and nephew, Kenny Brown and his wife Grace of West Linn, Oregon; great-nephew and great-niece Allan and Maggie Brown of West Linn, Oregan; and one grandson, his namesake, of whom he was so very proud, Noah Paul. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rachel Brown, and his parents K.C. and Darlene Brown. A memorial service will be held for Paul at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Tim Green Officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
